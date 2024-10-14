Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the September 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMCO opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

