HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIVE. B. Riley began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIVE

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Up 8.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 78.6% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,737,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 764,387 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of $370.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.74.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.