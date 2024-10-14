HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.70.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HIVE. B. Riley began coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Northland Capmk raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
NASDAQ HIVE opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of $370.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $5.74.
HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
