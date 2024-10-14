HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.
HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.
About HLS Therapeutics
