HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $2.70 during trading on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

