Horizen Price Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.30 or 0.00012797 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $128.96 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00055205 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00034372 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,537,000 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.