Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $8.36

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Horizen has a market cap of $129.89 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.36 or 0.00012691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,538,025 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

