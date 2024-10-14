Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWDJY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

