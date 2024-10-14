Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.56 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on HWDJY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.