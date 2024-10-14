Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 24.8% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,131,000 after acquiring an additional 524,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.6 %

HWM stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $104.42.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 15.46%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.