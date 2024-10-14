Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $459.00 and last traded at $459.00, with a volume of 13573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $456.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.13.

Hubbell Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

