IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Raised to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAG. Scotiabank upped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.73.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IAG opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.60.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

