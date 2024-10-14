iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
iBio Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of IBIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.50.
About iBio
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iBio
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.