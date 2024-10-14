iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,700 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iBio Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBIO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,386. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Get iBio alerts:

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.