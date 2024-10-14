Ilika (LON:IKA) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), with a volume of 582080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.20 ($0.32).

Ilika Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 7.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 26.46.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

