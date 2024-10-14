Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.73 and last traded at $79.57, with a volume of 102985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMO. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.4336 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 438.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 43.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

