Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBTX opened at $59.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $61.76.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $252.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Independent Bank Group had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,694,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,061,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

