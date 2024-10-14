InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Short Interest Update

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the September 15th total of 161,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

InflaRx Stock Performance

Shares of InflaRx stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. 54,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,385. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $88.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.57.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). InflaRx had a negative net margin of 44,046.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InflaRx will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InflaRx stock. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 704,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.20% of InflaRx worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Featured Articles

