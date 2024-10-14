Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,374.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,626. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $133.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.09. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $138.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

