InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. InPlay Oil has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 15.05%. On average, analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on InPlay Oil

About InPlay Oil

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.