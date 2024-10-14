InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IPO stock opened at C$2.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.37. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$1.92 and a 12-month high of C$2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.24.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of C$41.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.21 million. Research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.3500838 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPO. Noble Financial upgraded InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

