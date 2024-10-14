Insider Buying: NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT) Insider Buys 1,763 Shares of Stock

NEXTDC Limited (ASX:NXT – Get Free Report) insider Eileen Doyle bought 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$17.01 ($11.49) per share, with a total value of A$29,988.63 ($20,262.59).

NEXTDC Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited develops and operates data centers in Australia. The company offers Data Centre colocation solutions, such as rackspaces, cages and suites, rack spaces, private cages, private suites, high performance computing, remote hands, and amenities; mission critical spaces; data centre migration and relocation; e-waste recycling, IT asset destruction and disposal, and carbon neutral solutions; build-to-suit and wholesale data center solutions; disaster recovery and business continuity solutions; security and compliance solutions; and edge data centers.

