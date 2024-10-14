Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells $597,500.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,776,849.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Marshall Fordyce sold 23,125 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,064,906.25.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $585,937.50.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96.

VERA stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.00. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $227,027,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after buying an additional 515,106 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after buying an additional 586,410 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 130.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after buying an additional 569,590 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

