Insider Selling: Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells $597,500.00 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERAGet Free Report) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,776,849.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marshall Fordyce also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 25th, Marshall Fordyce sold 23,125 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $1,064,906.25.
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Marshall Fordyce sold 15,625 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $585,937.50.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERA stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.00. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $227,027,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $103,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after buying an additional 515,106 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 90.8% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,231,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,571,000 after buying an additional 586,410 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 130.6% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,387,000 after buying an additional 569,590 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VERA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

