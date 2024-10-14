Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 19 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 67.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 19.8% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 30,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

MLM opened at $544.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

