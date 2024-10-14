Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 2,268 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 198.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,117. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

MSA opened at $172.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.45. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.35 and a 52-week high of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.38 and its 200-day moving average is $183.34.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.30 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

