Inspire Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 51,974 Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,974 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Civista Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIVB. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 10,347.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIVB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $194,095.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

