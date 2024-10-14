Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,083 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,722,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after purchasing an additional 95,514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Angi by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,855,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 494,739 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 24.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 829,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,189 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Angi by 469.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 421,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 3.5% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $27,255.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,607.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $315.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANGI

Angi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.