Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,069,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,469,000 after buying an additional 240,853 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,237,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,218,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,630,000 after purchasing an additional 153,715 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,842,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,035,000 after purchasing an additional 113,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,250,000 after purchasing an additional 178,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares in the company, valued at $11,109,486.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $67.78 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.37%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

