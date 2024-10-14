Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.53 Million Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Avangrid by 163.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

