Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,487,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after acquiring an additional 419,404 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after acquiring an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $47,244,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,295.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 209,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $208.54 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $126.57 and a 12 month high of $210.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

