Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 26,280 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,280 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $631,891.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,370.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,891. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $45.08 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Research analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.