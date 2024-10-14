Inspire Investing LLC Sells 2,823 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,070,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,429 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,682,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,660,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Jabil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,636,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,058,000 after acquiring an additional 106,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jabil by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,463,000 after acquiring an additional 310,590 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 195.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,404,000 after acquiring an additional 702,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBL opened at $124.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

