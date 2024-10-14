Inspire Investing LLC Sells 978 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $153.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.91 and a 200-day moving average of $143.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $167.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.