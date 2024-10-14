Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 19.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $49.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pilgrim’s Pride news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,892,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

