Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 65.3% in September

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $212.00. 136,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,512. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.00. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $257.40. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,208.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock worth $1,099,207. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 176,312.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 27,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $2,738,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on INSP. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.62.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

