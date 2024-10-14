Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 6.8% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $484.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.34 and its 200 day moving average is $435.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $496.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

