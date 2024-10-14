Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 435,822 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 60,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,116. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

