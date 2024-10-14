Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 348,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $20.71.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
