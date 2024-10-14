Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,300 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 426,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 348,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,868,000 after buying an additional 340,669 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,667,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,532,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 748,626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

