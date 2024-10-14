Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Position Trimmed by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,272,000 after acquiring an additional 848,067 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,567,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,402,000 after buying an additional 894,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,949,000 after buying an additional 185,601 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,483,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,630,000 after buying an additional 217,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after buying an additional 872,043 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ remained flat at $19.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 129,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,031. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

