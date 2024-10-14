Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 78.2% in September

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the September 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $20.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $250.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25.
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF
Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
