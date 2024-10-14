Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Up 78.2% in September

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the September 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $20.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $250.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,334,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

