Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.76 and last traded at $38.73, with a volume of 32458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSPT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 974,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,725,000 after buying an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,039,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 498,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 467,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,398 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

