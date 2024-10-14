Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

RSPT opened at $38.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

