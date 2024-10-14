Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.99 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 157153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.88.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

