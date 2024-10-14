Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises about 5.4% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $30,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of XMMO traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.35. The stock had a trading volume of 33,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,536. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.88. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $74.39 and a 52 week high of $123.51.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

