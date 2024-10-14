Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 16th

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
VGM opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $10.70.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
