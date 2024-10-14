IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $24.72, with a volume of 21120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ThinkEquity raised shares of IperionX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley started coverage on IperionX in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IperionX stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

