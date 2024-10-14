iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.

IQ has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities raised iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC cut iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 16,582,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after buying an additional 8,765,711 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,075,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 65.4% during the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 4,080,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 18.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,057,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,287 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in iQIYI by 185.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,265 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQ opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.80.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. iQIYI had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 14.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

