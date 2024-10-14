iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

iRobot Price Performance

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.85. iRobot has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.73 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 128.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that iRobot will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRobot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1,167.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the second quarter worth $61,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

