Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Position Raised by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,505. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IRM opened at $120.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

