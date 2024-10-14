iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is VitalStone Financial LLC’s Largest Position

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 10.1% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.48 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52.

