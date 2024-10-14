iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,279 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.84 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $120.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.52.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.