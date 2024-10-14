iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 5,364.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,542 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,110,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,260,000 after buying an additional 30,157 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after buying an additional 141,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after buying an additional 70,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.