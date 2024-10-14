iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.68. 620,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,140.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.