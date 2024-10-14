iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Update

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,537,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of IEI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.68. 620,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,235. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.52. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $120.33.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.