iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $119.23 and last traded at $119.16, with a volume of 118357 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.68.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.04.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $77,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 38,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 94,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 54,652 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.